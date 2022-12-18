‘Novak Djokovic can’t win it all’, says ATP ace

One of the great duels in recent years on the professional circuit has been starred by Novak Djokovic and Stanislas Wawrinka, who met in the round of 16 of the Masters 1000 in Rome this year, a match that won the champion of 21 Grand Slams, who was preparing for Roland Garros in one of his favorite tournaments and who has seen him win so much.

Novak Djokovic continued his incredible run at the Rome Masters and advanced to the round of 32. Novak defeated Stan Wawrinka with authority 6-2, 6-2 at the Foro Italico, 14 years after beating the Swiss in the duel for the title.

Djokovic notched his 21st win over Wawrinka in 27 meetings and beat him for the 11th time in as many Masters 1000 matches. Djokovic scored 23 more points than Wawrinka, served 75% and defended three out of four break chances.

Stan holed out 42% of his first serves and couldn’t do much from there. He gave up more than half of the points after the initial blow and suffered five breaks of seven chances offered to Novak. The Serb controlled his shots well and, with 15 winners and 13 unforced errors, he sealed the game in 75 minutes.

Stan double-faulted in the first game of the match to break away and put Novak ahead. Djokovic confirmed the lead with a T-line ace in the second game, and Wawrinka put his name on the board in the next with a powerful serve.

Novak took the fourth game on an unreturned serve, and Stan responded with another powerful serve in the fifth game to stay a break away. Djokovic delivered the sixth game with a serve winner, the most dominant shot yet. The Serb laid down a perfect dropshot winner in the seventh game for another break.

He closed out the first game with an unreturned serve in the next to make it 6-2 in 30 minutes. Wawrinka wasted game points early in the second set and broke when his backhand hit the net.

Goffin opens up on Djokovic

From Normandy where he was beaten in the semi-final of the Open de Caen by Roberto Bautista Agut, David Goffin praised Novak Djokovic whom he still considers the best player in the world.

“He is by far number 1 at the moment, even if it is not on paper. He can’t win it all either. We see that sometimes even when he plays well, there are little surprises like against Rune. Over a full season, he doesn’t lose much…

Medvedev, Zverev, Tsitsipas… and the young people who arrive like Sinner or Alcaraz, it’s a nice cocktail! “, declared the Belgian at the microphone of Tennis Actu.