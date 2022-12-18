In the last decade the Serbian champion Novak Djokovic has achieved exceptional results and is cataloged by many as the strongest athlete in this historical period. Nole has achieved a continuity of results on all surfaces and has approached phenomena such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the run-up to the Grand Slam.

The Big Three have been competing for the GOAT title for years. Millions of enthusiasts and insiders engage in a debate on social media about the best and are increasingly comfortable believing in the deeds of the Balkan phenomenon.

Nole experienced a very difficult 2022, conditioned by non-tennis situations. The former number one in the world paid dearly for the choice not to get the vaccine for Covid and several tournaments have excluded him. What happened in Australia at the beginning of the year is beyond belief.

Djokovic was first invited to Australia and then excluded, treated almost like a criminal, and finally forced to say goodbye to the possibility of defending his title. An identical situation occurred at the end of the year at the US Open with Nole, who, due to the vaccination situation, missed all the tournaments in US.

Novak Djokovic wrote another tennis page: the new record

Novak Djokovic has played few tournaments in this 2022, conditioned precisely by the extra tennis choices. Despite everything, however, Djokovic achieved excellent results, he won a Grand Slam like Wimbledon (which, however, did not give him ATP points) and finished the ranking in the Top 10, closing 2022 with the victory of the ATP Finals in Turin.

The Serbian’s numbers are extraordinary, especially given the forced absence that forced him to miss several months in the Tour. Djokovic was still the tennis player who achieved the most victories over Top 10 athletes in 2022, even better than the current world number one Carlos Alcaraz.

Impeccable data that underline the great level of play of the Serbian phenomenon, Djokovic did better here than Alcaraz and Nadal despite several fewer tournaments. In the ranking, one of the surprises is undoubtedly the Danish tennis player Holger Rune, a very young man who has achieved the same victories as Alcaraz, behind Nadal and Tsitsipas.

Here is the complete ranking: Wins against Top Ten tennis players in 2022

Novak Djokovic 11

Carlos Alcaraz 9

Holger rune 9

Rafael Nadal 8

Stefanos Tsitsipas 8