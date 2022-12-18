Nut roast, lean turkey and sprouts could help lower cholesterol

If neither turkeys nor nut roasts don’t belong on your Christmas menu, salmon makes for a good option as well. “That’s a good source of Omega-3s which is good for your cholesterol,” the nutritionist added.

Brussels sprouts

Love them or hate them, Brussels sprouts are another integral part of the Christmas menu, with countless recipes offering new takes on the traditional food.

If you enjoy sprouts, that’s great, but Mr Hobson explained that any vegetables on your table could help keep cholesterol in check. So carrots and parsnips are also a fair game.

“Including loads of vegetables is good for cholesterol because they contain fibre, so any vegetables you can eat are good.

“You might want to be careful of cooking your Brussels sprouts in pancetta or bacon because that’s obviously got high amounts of saturated fat.”