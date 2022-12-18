Categories
Pets

Pet of the Week: Patches deserves a second chance


“Pet of the Week” rotates among a variety of rescues and shelters, and usually we look for a pet who really needs a boost — to be seen before the public — to find their person or family. However, this week Patches, a three-month-old retriever puppy at the amazing Second Chance Animal Services in East Brookfield caught our eye.

He is white and tan, and clearly, obviously, absolutely needs a home – ASAP! How can you resist those big eyes? Retrievers are known to be smart and loyal, good companions in the field, or by the fire.

Call 508-867-5525 or email adoptions@secondchanceanimals.org if you think Patches could be your top dog. Visit secondchanceanimals.org to apply. If you can’t adopt, please share this story.



