Pet Owners Save a ‘Ton of Money’ on Lint Rollers Thanks to This

Do you feel like there’s a never-ending amount of pet hair around your house? You’re not alone, and fortunately, there’s an affordable solution at Amazon that works in seconds and might actually save you money in the long run.





We discovered the Schticky Lint Roller Set while scrolling through TikTok, and one user (@marielapercal) proved that the reusable gadget actually works. Their popular video with more than 28,000 views shows them rolling it over black leggings and a sofa, practically removing every dog hair with just a few rolls.





The three-piece set includes standard, travel, and large rollers, plus an extendable stainless steel handle that’s ideal for cleaning floors and ceilings. Each one has a washable sticky exterior that picks up lint and hair from all sorts of fabrics and surfaces with ease.





Don’t forget to apply Amazon’s coupon before adding it to your cart to get an extra 10 percent off.





Amazon





Buy It! Schticky Lint Roller Set, $26.96 with coupon (orig. $29.95); amazon.com









This pet hair remover set is great for anyone who uses disposable lint rollers on a daily basis and is trying to save money or be more eco-friendly. Instead of wasting strips of paper, all you have to do is rinse the roller with water and the debris will come off — and the roller will be just as sticky as before. Make sure to dry it off fully before using it again.





It’s backed by hundreds of five-star ratings, and although it probably won’t last for years, one reviewer claimed it has already saved them a “ton of money” on lint roller replacements; they also added that it’s an “awesome gift idea” for the holidays. Another shopper called it “so convenient” and agreed that it works “so much better” than other rollers.





It’s time to ditch your old disposable lint rollers and invest in the Schticky Lint Roller Set that works just as well and doesn’t require spending extra money on refills.





Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.