Pets of the week: Royal, Beep and Bop

Royal has the distinction of being the ONLY puppy at Tri-County Humane Society right now…

He is 2 months old, neutered, and is what we affectionately call a Leech Lake Legacy special – meaning we’re not sure about the breeds. Royal has met children and did well with them in the past; he also did well with his littermates and a rabbit in foster care. Royal is still working on his house-training; keeping him on a consistent schedule will help with his success.

Look at these lil’ besties! Beep (left) and Bop are 4-month-old female gerbils. They’re BFFs, so send them home together. Gerbils are intelligent little creatures and can make wonderful pets. Gerbils need lots of room to burrow and hide in; a standard 20-gallon aquarium is an ideal cage size. A small, bite-sized amount of fresh vegetables and fruit is recommended 2-3 times a week; appropriate vegetables and fruits for gerbils include carrots, spinach, parsley, melons, berries, and apples. Gerbils aren’t the only Small Animal Room residents; we also have bunnies, birds, guinea pigs, rats, and mice. There’s surely someone for everyone!

These pets are available for adoption atTri-County Humane Society, presented as a public service of the St. Cloud Times.