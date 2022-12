Piers Morgan claims France World Cup team ‘deliberately poisoned’

Piers Morgan believes that France were ‘deliberately poisoned’ before their World Cup final showdown against Argentina on Sunday. Illness had swept the French camp in the lead-up to the fixture, with several top players missing training to speed up their recovery.

At half-time, Morgan tweeted: “It wasn’t a virus, the French team clearly got deliberately poisoned.”

