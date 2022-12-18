Police hold news conference after Vaughan shooting leaves

York police said between five and seven people are dead following a shooting at a condo tower in Vaughan on Sunday night.

Const. Laura Nicolle said police haven’t confirmed an exact number at this point.

“Our officers are still working their way through this building to try and determine exactly how many victims we have to try to ensure that if anyone has been injured they get emergency medical treatment,” Nicolle said.

“We are still waiting to determine how many victims we have but we do have several persons deceased. I’ve heard ranging between five and seven but I am hoping to get that confirmed.”

She said police are working with the understanding that there was a single shooter who is now dead.

Video from the scene showed at least three ambulances and many more police vehicles. Firefighters were also called to the condo building, in the Jane Street and Rutherford Road area.

A male suspect died following an interaction with officers, police said.

At least one woman, who was conscious, was seen being loaded into an ambulance.

Officers could be seen patrolling the scene with heavy weapons drawn.

York police said Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been notified. The SIU looks into any incident in Ontario where someone has died when police are present.

The City of Vaughan is located in the Regional Municipality of York, just north of Toronto.

More to come.