Pope Francis admits he has ‘already signed resignation’

Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone received the letter during his final stint as the Vatican Secretary of State.

He left the role six months after Pope Francis was elected to the role of leader of the Catholic Church on March 13, 2013.

The Pope has often said that he would resign if health issues impaired him from running the Roman Catholic Church, to which 1.3 billion people subscribe.

He has also suggested that it should be a standard practice for the Pope to resign if health issues become significantly impairing.