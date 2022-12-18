Pope Francis tells new ambassadors to be peacemakers – Vatican

Welcoming a group of newly-appointed Ambassadors to the Holy See, Pope Francis reminds them of their responsibility to contribute to the common good of the entire human family.

By Linda Bordoni

Acknowledging the variety of ways in which single nations contribute “to the common good not only of their citizens but of our entire human family,” Pope Francis on Thursday told newly accredited diplomats to the Holy See their role can help shine a light into the darkest corners of the world.

He was addressing the new Ambassadors of Belize, Bahamas, Thailand, Norway, Mongolia, Niger, Uganda and Sudan as they begin their mandates to liaise with the Vatican.

“Especially in these days marked by the continued problems associated with the global health crisis and by the entrenched violent conflicts around the world, the concerted action of the whole family of nations and the work of diplomacy are required more than ever.”

Peacemakers

He noted that those present begin their new diplomatic roles at a time of increased violations of international law and what he has called “a third world war being fought piecemeal.”

Warning against the risk of becoming accustomed to longstanding conflicts in many parts of the world, the Pope said that “If peace is to have a chance and the poor the prospect of a better future (…) we are all called to show greater vigilance and respond to the call to be peacemakers in our time.”















Audience with new Ambassadors to Holy See

Cultural diversity

He invited the diplomats to draw upon the “historical, intellectual, technological, artistic and cultural treasures, that are unique contributions of your particular peoples” and to offer their contributions to humanity.

“Your resourcefulness and talents are also gifts that can be placed at the service of the wider world, in both bilateral and multilateral contexts, for the betterment of humanity.”

Attentiveness to the most vulnerable



He invited them to be attentive to widespread situations affecting fundamental human rights: “the lack of universal access to drinking water, food or basic healthcare; the need for equitable access to education for those all too often excluded; as well as the opportunity for dignified work for all.”

He particularly mentioned the need to focus on the rights of “the sick, the disabled, and the young – especially girls – who are frequently given insufficient opportunities for realizing their potential, and all those from impoverished backgrounds at risk of being left behind, forgotten or even deliberately excluded from fully participating in their communities.”

“Your role as diplomats can help shine a light into the darkest corners of our world, bring those on the peripheries to the centre, and lend a voice to the voiceless and those who have been silenced.”

Finally, the Pope invited the ambassadors to find “fresh and creative ways of promoting solidarity and social friendship,” and assured them of the cooperation and support of the Secretariat of State and of the Dicasteries and Offices of the Roman Curia.