Power Ghost season 3 theory: Lorenzo funeral confirmed after key

Starz’s long-awaited crime series Power Book II: Ghost has finally released the trailer for its upcoming third season. After season two ended with a major cliffhanger, fans are convinced Lorenzo Tejada (played by Berto Colon) will meet his demise.
Throughout his journey at college, Tariq St Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr) became entangled with the dangerous Tejada mob family.
As well as distributing drugs for them, their partnership turned personal after a bitter feud was ignited by Monet Tejada’s (Mary J Blige) jealous son, Cane Tejada (Woody McClain).
However, as well as trying to iron out Cane’s impulsive rage, Monet was shocked to learn her husband, Lorenzo was released from prison after being sentenced to 25 years.
Monet struggled to adjust as Lorenzo instantly took the reins of the family business, while she continued to hide her affair with her longtime beau, Mecca (Daniel Sunjata).
Her life came crashing down after season two unearthed shocking truths about Monet and her real connection to college athlete Zeke Cross (Daniel Bellomy).
While viewers learnt he was her nephew and Monet had taken him under her wing, it was revealed that he was in fact her son with Mecca.
However, any hopes of living together as a happy family were short-lived when the jaw-dropping finale saw Zeke killed by Lorenzo in a case of mistaken identity.
As a result, fans are convinced Monet will seek revenge which with result in Lorenzo’s death.
Taking to Instagram, user MarcDarkTV posted a photo from the clip with emphasis on the chain and wrote: “POWER BOOK II: GHOST SEASON 3 WAS IT REALLY LORENZO’S FUNERAL IN THE TEASER?”
Other fans agreed including @dell_mardale84 who commented: “Good catch definitely Lorenzo’s funeral the Jesus piece tells it all.”
@its_da_mystro shared: “I said this when the teaser first dropped.”
While @drizz.th remarked: “Ghost ain’t even get that good of a funeral. Somebody lying! Lol”
A fourth fan @majorr_31added: “Everybody saying it’s Zeke but nobody explaining why cane has renzos chain.” (sic)
Despite this, other viewers disagreed with the theory and claimed it was in fact Zeke’s funeral they were attending.
@rko187 shared: “Zeke, Lorenzo was probably too guilty to show up.”
Another fan @nikodegregorio predicted: “I thought that for a minute but if Kane and Drew found out he killed Zeke they wouldn’t be carrying Lorenzo’s casket.”
Power Book II: Ghost season 3 will premiere in the US on Starz and in the UK on LIONSGATE+ on Friday, March 17.
