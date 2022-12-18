Prince Harry turned into ‘small distressed child’ after William text

Prince Harry has been compared to a “distressed child” as Netflix has released previously unseen footage of the royal reacting to a text from his brother. The Prince of Wales reached out to Prince Harry back in 2021, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about their experience in the Royal Family as part of an unprecedented interview with Oprah Winfrey. A body language expert has analysed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reaction in the tense moment the text from Prince William arrived, concluding the couple resorted to “childlike” behaviour patterns.

In the final episode of the six-part series, Prince Harry is seen interrupting a conversation between Meghan and Tyler Perry, a close friend of the couple.

He flashes his phone towards the Duchess of Sussex who asks: “What am I looking at? Wow.”

Once it is clear the contents of the screen have sparked concern for Meghan, Prince Harry sniffs and pulls back his phone, frowning intensely at the message.

The Duchess of Sussex explained: “H just got a text. H just got a text from his brother.”

