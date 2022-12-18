RAC warns drivers of the busiest traffic hotspots ahead of

Leisure traffic is expected to build steadily through the course of the week, peaking on both “frantic” Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24 with a predicted 7.9 million getaways over the two days expected to be made.

Christmas Eve sees a largescale walkout from rail workers which the RAC is warning will only lead to yet more traffic on the roads that evening.

And, with drivers getting away for Christmas vying for road space with commuters and everyday motorists, total traffic volumes are likely to be far greater causing jams in and around cities and at key pinch-points on major roads.

Christmas Day itself is also expected to see a lot of people on the move, with an estimated 3.6 million leisure journeys by car taken, with a further 3.3 million on Boxing Day and an extra 1.4 million trips across both days.

However, with no commuter traffic on the roads, overall traffic volumes should be lower, meaning serious delays are less likely.

