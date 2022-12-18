Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Remembers The Late Actor On His

The late actor, who passed away in May, would have turned 68 on Dec. 18, and his fiancée took to Instagram to mark the occasion and remember Liotta.

Along with a slideshow set to The Beatles’ “In My Life”, Nittolo shared the quote, “The goal isn’t to live forever, the goal is to create something that will.”

“Today Ray would have been 68. I believe he created a lot for everyone that will live on forever,

especially in the hearts of Ray’s sister Linda, his daughter Karsen and myself,” she added. “Today we celebrate you.”

Many people shared their love for Liotta in the comments, including Kelly Rizzo, who lost her husband,