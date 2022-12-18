Revamp Moto Launches in Metaverse! Bookings Open!

Nasik- Revamp Moto announced the launch of India’s first transformable EV, RM Buddie 25. Built completely in-house from the ground up, the Buddie will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Thane and will be available at a cost starting from Rs. 66,999. The booking for this vehicle is available at Rs. 999 on www.revampmoto.in

In staying true to their DNA of tirelessly focusing on innovation, Revamp is India’s first EV 2 wheeler company to launch their product ‘Buddie’ in the Metaverse. Buyers can look for details on the launch in the Metaverse through Revamp’s social media handles like YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Spatial.

Speaking on the launch, Pritesh Mahajan, Founder and CEO, remarked, “After a long and arduous journey, Revamp is proud to launch India’s first ever transformable EV, RM Buddie 25. As the Metaverse evolves and sets a benchmark for the future, brands like Revamp through its product portfolio are set to define the benchmark of electric mobility in the two-wheeler segment in India. The Buddie is built on Modular Utility Platform where attachments like insulated box, carrier, saddle bags and many more can be swapped as per requirements in less than 30 seconds. This has been enabled keeping in mind the dynamics of people who are looking to purchase two-wheeler EVs with multiple use cases that can truly be their Buddie while constantly on the move.”

The Buddie features an IP 67 rated, Smart BMS and CAN enabled battery pack that allows it to travel 70 Km on a single charge with a top speed of 25 Km/hr. Revamp has developed and manufactured the battery packs in-house which are easily swappable within a minute. The Buddie charges from 0-80% in 1 hr 45 mins, is smartly connected and can map 40+ parameters through your smart phones to make your every #RideEasy. Emphasizing on the same, Buddie does not require license or registration to be ridden.

The Buddie addresses the requirements of not just regular users but also has looked at the needs of people who are always on the move and use their vehicle in more than one way. A completely indigenous product proudly Made in India, the Buddie comes with a payload capacity of 120 Kgs and is accompanied with swiftly and easily swappable attachments like a child seat, saddle stay and saddle bags, insulated box, carrier, base plate and base rack. The Buddie will be available for purchase through Revamp’s website which also showcases not just the connected experience of the EV but also its multi-utility. Revamp will soon be commencing trials of Buddie in multiple cities across the country for users to have a first hand experience of the transformable EV’s performance and its attachments.

Through its various financing partners, Revamp is offering easy financing options like no cost EMI and instant loans at low-interest rate across several months, which will make owning the Buddie extremely simple. The purchase window is slated to open on 16th December 2022 at 12 noon and deliveries are expected to commence by April 2023.

For more information, please visit https://www.revampmoto.in or contact 705-706-4444