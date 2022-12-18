Review: The Forever Witness: How DNA and Genealogy Solved a Cold

With his newest release, The Forever Witness: How DNA and Genealogy Solved a Cold Case Double Murder, Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Edward Humes gives an incredible account that is a decidedly unique combination of true-crime story, forensic science lesson, and ethical discussion. With the backdrop of the 1987 Seattle-area murders of Tanya Van Cuylenborg and her boyfriend Jay Cook, Humes relates how a new forensic tool had (and continues to have) an astounding effect on cold cases. Told in a gripping narrative with a clear story-telling voice, Humes devotes time to the known facts of the case and the background of the victims, the investigation and all of its hurdles, how genetic genealogy entered the picture as well as how ethical concerns reared their heads with this new tool, and finally the trial itself. Exceedingly well balanced between information and empathy, The Forever Witness is a must-read for forensics and true crime fans, but also for readers interested in privacy rights, ancestry, and genealogy.

More than 40 million Americans have purchased at-home DNA kits (like 23 and Me, Ancestry, or MyHeritage) thus creating massive databases of information, not only about the person submitting a sample, but all of his/her biological relatives as well. This was the creation of genetic genealogy. Shared DNA sequences between related individuals could help cold case detectives identify DNA left at a crime scene, even if the actual perpetrators DNA was not in any law enforcement or criminal justice database. Undoubtedly an earth-shattering change in the ability to solve old cases, but as Humes addresses, there are those looking at the issue not from a crime-solving perspective, but instead looking at it as perhaps the last shred of privacy an individual may have, and the necessary protection of that privacy. While most readers, depending on their background, will see this argument solidly from one point of view, it is of tremendous benefit that Humes has clearly represented the concerns on both sides. While you many not change your stance, there is always something to be learned by at least looking at the opposing viewpoint.

At its heart, this is a story of a dedicated detective and his decades-long efforts to get answers for the Van Cuylenborg and Cook families. Detective Jim Scharf is an unforgettable character in this story and his determination and compassion can not be overstated. He is the hero of this story, in absolutely every sense of the word.

One of my favourite aspects of The Forever Witness is how well it reminds us that all of the technology we use (and often take for granted) everyday was not always there. We did not always have the answers at our fingertips. For some of us, 1987 does not feel like it was all that long ago, but as Humes frequently reminds the reader, it was a completely different world than the world we find ourselves in today. It feels almost anxiety-inducing to even think about making an overnight trip with no cell phones and no GPS, but when Tanya and Jay set out on their fateful trip it was the most normal thing in the world. From a law enforcement standpoint, there were few surveillance cameras of any type, quick and easy border crossings between the U/S. and Canada were standard, and information exchange between departments or jurisdictions literally moved, as Humes states, “at the speed of paper.” Even at the trial stage, we see a world where there are not yet any CSI-style television shows, so the jury has no expectation of a magical forensic moment, and in addition we see a frank discussion among the jurors regarding sexual consent in no-nonsense terms that we might not likely hear expressed the same way in 2022. The Forever Witness is certainly a must-read, but would also be an incredible selection for a book club as the topics that will arise for discussion and debate are innumerable.

The Forever Witness is available from Amazon, Book Depository, and other good book retailers, like your local bookstore.

Will you be picking up The Forever Witness? Tell us in the comments below!

Synopsis | Goodreads

After 30 years, Detective Jim Scharf arrested a teenage couple’s murderer—and exposed a looming battle between the pursuit of justice and the right to privacy.

See also

When Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook were murdered during a trip to Seattle in the 1980s, detectives had few leads. The murder weapon was missing. No one witnessed any suspicious activity. And there was only a single handprint on the outside of the young couple’s van. The detectives assumed Tanya and Jay were victims of a serial killer—but without any leads, the case seemed forever doomed.

In deep-freeze, long-term storage, biological evidence from the crime scenes sat waiting. Meanwhile, California resident CeCe Moore began her lifetime fascination with genetic genealogy. As DNA testing companies rapidly grew in popularity, she discovered another use for the technology: solving crimes. When Detective Jim Scharf decided to send the cold case’s decades-old DNA to Parabon NanoLabs, he hoped he would bring closure to the Van Cuylenborg and Cook families. He didn’t know that he and Moore would make history.

Anyone can submit a saliva sample to learn about their ancestry. But what happens after the results of these tests are uploaded to the internet? As lawyers, policymakers, and police officers fight over questions of consent and privacy, the implications of Scharf’s case become ever clearer. Approximately 250,000 murders in the United States remain unsolved today. We have the tools to catch many of these killers—but what is the cost?