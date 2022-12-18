Russian soldiers’ low morale ‘unlikely’ to be cured by





Russia’s attempts to improve the low morale of their soldiers by sending entertainers to the front line is “unlikely to substantively alleviate” their moods, the British Ministry of Defence has said. In their daily update, the MoD suggested the “very high casualty rates, poor leadership and pay problems” afflicting the Russian forces in Ukraine had become too endemic to be fixed by what the Russian Ministry of Defence has called its two “front-line creative brigades”. A sense of hopelessness and a “lack of clarity about the war’s objectives” now constitute a “significant vulnerability” of the Russian forces, the MoD said, as both sides prepare for a difficult winter in which the ability to recover from injury will be more than halved by the freezing conditions.

The Russian MoD announced midway through the week that two “front line creative brigades” would be sent into Ukraine to improve the low morale of their soldiers. Reports of Putin’s soldiers drinking excessively and rebelling against their commanding officers have spread across various social media platforms in the past few months. The arrival of winter, which will disproportionately affect many of the poorly-supplied and ill-trained Russian soldiers, could prove fatal to Putin’s expansionist agenda. Days after the Russian MoD organised the collection and transfer of donated musical instruments to the frontline troops, they announced that the “artistic” brigades would be sent in to “maintain a high moral, political and psychological state [among] the participants of the special military operation.”

But their chances of ailing the woes of a military force struggling to combat a confident and well-supported Ukrainian Armed Forces are small, according to the British MoD. In their daily update, the MoD wrote: “Fragile morale almost certainly continues to be a significant vulnerability across much of the Russian force. “However, soldiers’ concerns primarily focus on very high casualty rates, poor leadership, pay problems, lack of equipment and ammunition, and lack of clarity about the war’s objectives. “The creative brigades’ efforts are unlikely to substantively alleviate these concerns.” READ MORE: Russian rape gangs attacked children as young as four [REVEAL]

Further west, the Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops repelled Russian assaults on the city of Bakhmut, which has become the centre of fighting. Officials reported that Russian forces, who, alongside the mercenary Wagner Group, have been operating a pincer movement on the city, were successfully repelled in multiple areas. They said that Ukrainian forces had successfully defended areas near Zelenopillya, four km northeast of Bakhmut, near Obytne, three km south of the city, and Andrivka, which is further southwest. READ NEXT: Russia father recounts moment Putin’s forces ‘beat’ his son

