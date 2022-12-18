Sanjay Leela Bhansali once revealed he shares a love-hate

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got her first big hit with Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress and filmmaker are considered a dream team in Bollywood and have also worked in another blockbuster Devdas that starred Shahrukh Khan in the titular role. The director previously has said that Ash and him have had their shares of ups and downs.

During an interaction in the talk show Koffee With Karan SLB said that he was in a dilemma after Aishwarya and Salman had decided that they would never ever work again after they broke-up. This is because he wanted to cast them together in Bajirao Mastani and envisioned them together in it. He said, “I was very hurt by the fact that Aishwarya was not being Mastani. For me, she is a central part of my work. So is my friendship with Salman. I was in a dilemma, I wanted to stand by her too.”

Aishwarya was clear that if Salman was Bajirao, she wouldn’t play Mastani. He had said, ‘We had talked about this, and he had been wonderful. Yes, it was his vision and saw us working together, but circumstantially I could not work with the kind of team he was looking at, and he was fine. I was game to play Mastani but not with the Bajirao he had in my mind.”

Bhansali told Karan that they used to have a lot of disagreements and fought tooth and nail but eventually would make up. He also said that as much as he loved her he also hated her.

