Sax rock ‘n’ roll’s legendary wild man, Part 2

Editor’s Note: Caprock Chronicles are edited by Jack Becker, Librarian Emeritus, Texas Tech Librarian, who can be reached at jack.becker@ttu.edu. This week’s article about Slaton’s Bobby Keys is the second of a two-part series by frequent contributor Chuck Lanehart, Lubbock attorney and award-winning Western history writer.

Bobby Keys, the legendary rock saxophonist from the small Texas town of Slaton, was perhaps best known for his hard-partying lifestyle. In his autobiography, he described his “let’s-see-how-much-LSD-we-can-take-and-see-if-we-sound-like-the-Beatles” period.

Bobby Keys

Busted for selling pot in California, he spent a month in jail and completed a year of probation. Along with Ringo Star, Harry Nilsson and Keith Moon, he participated in John Lennon’s infamous “Lost Weekend” in Los Angeles, 18 months of outrageous sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll bad behavior.

Renowned rock drummer Jim Kelton was one of Bobby’s best friends. “He was funny and very smart and always bordering on being in terrible trouble.”

He struggled with heroin addiction, which contributed to his departure from the Rolling Stones in the mid-1970s, following his notorious champagne bath with a French model. After recovery, he re-established his Texas roots.

Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones, left, pictured with Bobby Keys and Joe Ely in 1987.

Bobby returned to Lubbock and played with a local group, Ace Liquidators. “I thought they’d be lined up around the block. They weren’t even lined up around the door jam. They don’t give a damn, they could care less,” he said of the Hub City music scene.

He left Lubbock for Austin, which was “a whole ‘nother kettle of fish, where they like musicians, they promote music.

