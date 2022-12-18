Sharon Osbourne home after ’emergency’ as son Jack shares update

More recently, the rock star – who now uses a cane in public – had major surgery to “determine the rest of his life”, according to his wife Sharon.

Appearing on SiriusXM, Ozzy confessed: “It is so f***ing tough because, I mean, I want to be out there. I want to be doing it. This f***ing surgery this guy did. F***ing hell, you have no idea.

“The thing is my head is all right, my creativity is OK, my singing OK, but I just can’t f***ing walk much now.

“I can’t begin to tell you how f***ing frustrating life has become. It is amazing how you go along in life and one stupid thing can screw everything up for a long time.”