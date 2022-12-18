“She has too many things outside of tennis” – Bartoli on Osaka

Marion Bartoli believes the reason for Naomi Osaka‘s struggles with tennis is simply her being too busy with many things outside of tennis.

Tennis requires continuous practice if you want to succeed at it. Former Wimbledon winner Marion Bartoli believes that Osaka’s lacklustre performance in 2022 can be down to the fact that she has been very occupied with activities outside of tennis.

“It’s because of her mind,” Bartoli explained adding:

“Because of everything she does off the court. She has too many things outside of tennis, it’s complicated for her.”

In the same segment, tennis reporter Carole Bouchard had a similar thought but she actually went a bit further: “She has the right to not like playing anymore and to be done with tennis.”

Bouchard added:

“She has the right to love writing her children’s books and having business, of course, even an entrepreneur, that’s not the problem. Nevertheless, in this case, it must be made clear, ‘I don’t want to be a tennis player anymore, I don’t care’. It would also be clear to sponsors like that.”