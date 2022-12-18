Categories
Life Style

‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Meri Brown Have the Most Dysfunctional


Marriages and be challenging when there are just two people in them. However, for the Brown family, who stars in Sister Wives, plural marriage has become too much for them to handle. Fans were first introduced to Kody Brown and his four wives, Meri, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn. However, since 2010, when Season 1 of the series first debuted, Christine and Janelle have exited the marriage.

Now, fans wonder when Meri will also leave since she and Kody have the most dysfunctional relationship.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.