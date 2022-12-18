Six things that are illegal behind the wheel during Christmas

“If you’ve got the keys, you can still be prosecuted for drunk driving – as you’re the person ‘in charge’ of a vehicle.”

Duane Cuaresma, motoring expert at IDA, said: “If you’re planning on driving home for Christmas, it’s important you ensure everything is above the law, from tyres, brake lights, to ensuring your child’s car seat is fitted correctly.

“The roads are expected to be even busier this year with rail strikes, and it’s important we all take extra care on the road with the winter weather conditions.”

RAC Breakdown’s Rod Dennis added:”Carry a blanket and a fully charged mobile phone in case of breakdown. Drivers should be prepared for extremely slippery conditions.