SK Group to display eco-friendly, carbon-reducing tech, products



SK Group will show off an array of eco-friendly technologies and products to reduce carbon emissions during the CES 2023 next month, ranging from electric vehicle (EV) batteries to hydrogen energy.



A total of eight SK companies including SK Innovation, SK hynix and SK Telecom will set up a shared booth at the annual event scheduled for Jan. 5 in Las Vegas, with SKC and SK Biopharmaceuticals joining the event for the first time. SK Chairman Chey Tae-won is also expected to participate in the event, which will be his first participation as the head of SK.



Ten U.S. companies in which SK companies have stakes will also take participate at the booth, including Washington-based TerraPower and New York-based Plug Power.



Under the theme of “Together in Action,” the SK companies will introduce some 40 technologies and products designed to reduce carbon emissions.



SK Chairman Chey in December last year announced a goal to reduce their carbon emissions by 200 million tons by 2030, which is an aggressive target as it is equivalent to 1 percent of the world’s reduction goal.



The booth will be divided into two zones. In the first zone, which the company named Futuremarks, SK will show media art images rendering the future of the earth if human beings do not actively fight against the climate crisis.



In the second zone, named SK, Around Every Corner, technologies and products related to reducing carbon dioxide will be displayed. SK On’s EV batteries, SK hynix’s high efficiency semiconductor, SK Telecom’s urban advanced mobility technology and SK E&S’s carbon capture, utilization and storage technology will be displayed among others.



SK Biopharmaceuticals will introduce five wearable devices designed to offer real-time monitoring and data-driven seizure detection for patients with epilepsy.



“We designed the booth in order for visitors to clearly compare two different future situations: when they take active actions to reduce carbon emissions and when do not,” SK said in a statement.

BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]