Some Sky TV users get a blockbuster free content boost this week





Some Sky TV users are in for a treat this week with one of the biggest blockbusters of the year becoming available to stream for free. Top Gun: Maverick was a box office smash in the summer with this hotly anticipated sequel to the 80s classic becoming the highest-grossing film of 2022. Now, after months of waiting, the dog fighting movie is finally coming to homes via the Paramount+ service which means fans can watch it as many times as they like without renting or buying it.

If you weren’t already aware, Paramount+ arrived in the UK back in June with the online platform offering a swathe of movies and boxsets for a monthly fee of £6.99. However, those who happen to have Sky Cinema as part of their monthly telly package can sign into Paramount+ completely free of charge. That’s all thanks to Sky including Paramount+ without asking customers for more money each month. The service is available on all of the latest Sky devices including Sky Q, Sky Glass and new Sky Stream box which beams content to TVs via a broadband connection. Once customers are signed up and logged in, they’ll find Top Gun Maverick available to watch from December 22. Of course, you don’t need Sky to watch content on the Paramount+ platform with the app also available on devices such as the Fire TV Stick and Apple TV although you will have to pay that £6.99 monthly fee to gain access.

Another option to tune into this service is to pay upfront for a year’s membership which will set you back £69.90. Along with Top Gun, there are plenty more things to watch on Paramount+ including all of the Mission Impossible movies, Clifford The Big Red Dog and The Lost City. Other features of the service include access to content from ShowTime, MTV and Nickelodeon. In total, this streaming service features around 30,000 hours of content including hundreds of movies and exclusive TV shows.

Along with that free film boost there’s another bonus for anyone thinking of joining Sky. When Sky stream launched back in October, it costs £26 per month but that price has recently been cut to just £23 which even includes full access to Netflix. If you weren’t already aware, Stream is a palm-sized set-top box that beams live and on-demand content to your TV without the need for a dish. It’s also fully 4K compatible, features voice controls and there’s even a neat remote with backlit keys – not even Sky Q gets that! One of the biggest benefits of opting for Stream is the simple set-up with customers simply building there bundle and Sky sending the device out in the post the next day. Want to know more? Read our full Sky Stream review.