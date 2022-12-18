South Florida Brightline stations set to open before Christmas

South Floridians will have two more options when it comes to riding the Brightline.

The Aventura station at 19796 West Dixie Highway and the Boca Raton station at 101 NW 4th St. are set to open to the public on Dec. 21, next Wednesday.

Brightline installed one of the final pieces of its Aventura station, a 131-foot-long skybridge that stretches across West Dixie Highway near Northeast 198 St., in October.

Brightline station- Aventura (Courtesy: Brightline)

Once completed, the station across from Aventura Mall, will connect travelers in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach. An expansion to Orlando is set for next year.

Trip time between downtown Miami and Aventura is expected to take about 15 minutes.

Tickets are now on sale on the Brightline app and website.