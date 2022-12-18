State pension may be inherited by a surviving husband or wife

Those grieving the loss of a spouse may also have to contend with financial challenges. However, there are instances where some spouses or civil partners may be able to inherit the state pension of their deceased partner.
According to the Government, people might be able to inherit an extra payment on top of their new state pension if they are widowed.
They will not, however, be able to inherit anything if they remarry or form a new civil partnership before reaching state pension age.
When it comes to the Additional state pension there are specific rules to bear in mind.
A person might be able to inherit part of an Additional state pension if the marriage or civil partnership began before April 6, 2016.
This is unlike the basic state pension where some were able to claim based on their spouse’s NI record.
There are instances where couples will divorce or dissolve their civil partnership and the DWP has covered these.
The courts will be able to make what is known as a ‘pension sharing order’ in circumstances such as these.
Separated people should get an extra payment on top of their state pension if their ex-partner is ordered to share the Additional state pension or protected payment with them.
The DWP adds: “Your state pension will be reduced if you’re ordered to share your Additional state pension or protected payment with your partner.”
