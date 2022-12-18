State pension may be inherited by a surviving husband or wife

Those grieving the loss of a spouse may also have to contend with financial challenges. However, there are instances where some spouses or civil partners may be able to inherit the state pension of their deceased partner.

According to the Government, people might be able to inherit an extra payment on top of their new state pension if they are widowed.

They will not, however, be able to inherit anything if they remarry or form a new civil partnership before reaching state pension age.

When it comes to the Additional state pension there are specific rules to bear in mind.

A person might be able to inherit part of an Additional state pension if the marriage or civil partnership began before April 6, 2016.

