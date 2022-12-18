Often called the world’s first Assault Rifle, the Sturmgewehr 44 is an essential addition to many second world war movies, TV shows and video games. The rifle has been a huge influence on firearms history, as well as having a recurring role in World War 2 games like Medal of Honor and Call of Duty. And while often one of the most powerful entries in the arsenal of those video games, does the truth of this historic weapon match up to its on-screen legacy, and does its appearance in games today still kick up

In this episode of Loadout, Dave Jewitt visits the Royal Armouries to talk to Keeper of Firearms & Artillery Jonathan Ferguson to chat about the world’s first assault rifle, the STG 44.

