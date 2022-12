The rift left behind after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit the Royal Family has a “detrimental” effect on the Queen’s health, a source told the Mail on Sunday.

In her final years, the Queen appeared frail at points, using a walking stick and was forced to cancel a number of engagements before her death on September 8.

Insiders added that “added stress” was caused by Prince Harry’s departure. The source said: “It really affected the Queen’s health.”