Strictly fans spot ‘feud’ between pros after tense exchange

After weeks of gruelling training and tough comments from the judges, Hamza and Jowita were announced as series 20 winners, going up against Helen Skelton, Molly Rainford and Fleur East. However, as the show came to an end and the rest of the cast congratulated the pair, eagle eyes viewers noticed a tense exchange between professionals Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice.

As the credits rolled, viewers began to speculate there is a secret Strictly feud between the two fan favourites.

After Hamza and Jowita were declared winners, everyone rushed forward and formulated a huddle, excited to congratulate them.

However, Graziano could be seen walking over to Giovanni and the pair eventually separated from the rest of the group.

Graziano was seen gesturing toward Giovanni, waving his hands about before Giovanni steered them back into the huddle, clapping for their co-stars.

