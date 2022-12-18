Strictly fans ‘underwhelmed’ as they demand changes to finale

This Saturday saw the BBC dance competition draw to a close after 13 weeks. With wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin remaining a strong fan-favourite throughout the series, he took home the Glitterball after being crowned the winner of the show. However, some viewers were left underwhelmed with the last episode as they call for bosses to change the format.
Strictly Come Dancing has crowned the winner of its 20th series as wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin took the championship.
Throughout the finale episode, each of the four couples had to do three different routines, one chosen by the judges, another chosen by themselves and finally a show dance.
With many of the celebrities receiving perfect scores from the four judges for their performances, it was a close competition with only five points between the first and last place on the leaderboard.
However, remaining a firm favourite throughout the series with fans, Hamza and his professional partner Jowita were the overall winners following the public vote.
Although Hamza usually tops the leaderboard with his high score from Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke, he found himself at the bottom during the finale.
Their first routine, which was chosen by the judges, was their salsa that they first performed in week four and earned them a near-perfect score of 39.
Later in the show, they also performed a ballroom-inspired show dance and their couple’s choice which viewers saw in week eight.
After all three dances were finished, they were given a total combined score of 113 after getting 39, 34 and 40.
When presenter Tess Daly announced him as the winner, both he and Jowita were reduced to tears
In disbelief, he said: “Words can’t describe how I feel. I want to thank one person in particular, Jowita. You are an angel disguised as a human being.
“That’s what you are, you’re amazing. Thank you to everyone out there for voting for us, this is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”
Strictly Come Dancing is available to catch up on BBC iPlayer.
