Strictly fans ‘underwhelmed’ as they demand changes to finale

This Saturday saw the BBC dance competition draw to a close after 13 weeks. With wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin remaining a strong fan-favourite throughout the series, he took home the Glitterball after being crowned the winner of the show. However, some viewers were left underwhelmed with the last episode as they call for bosses to change the format.

Strictly Come Dancing has crowned the winner of its 20th series as wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin took the championship.

Throughout the finale episode, each of the four couples had to do three different routines, one chosen by the judges, another chosen by themselves and finally a show dance.

With many of the celebrities receiving perfect scores from the four judges for their performances, it was a close competition with only five points between the first and last place on the leaderboard.

However, remaining a firm favourite throughout the series with fans, Hamza and his professional partner Jowita were the overall winners following the public vote.

