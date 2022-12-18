Sunday Brunch’s Simon Rimmer pays heartfelt tribute to friend

During the most recent instalment of Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, Simon Rimmer took a moment to pay tribute to Paul Kitching. The trailblazing chef was behind the acclaimed Edinburgh restaurant 21212 which held a Michelin star for a decade.

On the latest episode of Sunday Brunch, Simon welcomed chef Paul Ainsworth onto the show to make a meal for the four celebrity guests on the panel.

Before the guest started to prepare his White Onion Soup with Cornish Rarebit On Toast, Simon took a brief moment to mention the recent news of Paul Kitchings’s death.

The announcement was made by his partner Katie O’Brien on Thursday last week who had emailed customers on their 21212 restaurant mailing list.

Touching on Paul’s death on Sunday Brunch, Simon said: “Before we start, we just want to, you know, a little acknowledgement.

