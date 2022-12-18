Sustainable Saturday! September 10, 10 AM-2 PM

Sustainable Saturday

September 10, 2022

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

378 Main Street

SUSTAINABLE SATURDAY VENDOR HIGHLIGHT – USDA BEE LAB

The Bee Research Lab conducts research to improve the health of honey bee colonies and help the beekeeping industry maintain an adequate healthy supply of bees for the pollination of crops.

Founded in 2021, Millie Farms is a small urban farm located in Laurel, MD. Our mission of Millie Farms is to grow native and beautiful cut flowers, as well as herbs and perennial edibles including asparagus, strawberries, blueberries and more.

We are pleased to have Howard Ecoworks as part of our Sustainable Saturday event! You can pre-order native plants and have them ready for pickup at the event – here is the pre-order from and additional information about the great work that Howard Ecoworks is involved in. Native Plant Pre-Prder Forms

Our mission is to empower communities and diverse workforces to respect and restore our natural systems for future generations.

Our vision is to create innovative solutions, partnerships, and a skilled workforce to support resilient communities.

Our mission is to support Maryland’s agricultural industry, protect its valuable natural resources, enhance the well-being of families and individuals, both young and old, and foster the development of strong, stable communities.

We are an all-volunteer non-profit association whose mission is to promote beekeeping in Howard County Maryland by providing a forum in which current beekeepers may become more knowledgeable of best practices and share experiences in the keeping and management of honeybee colonies.

Sierra Club is the largest and most enduring grassroots environmental advocacy organization in the nation.

Our motto: Explore, Enjoy & Protect the Planet.

The Prince George’s County Sierra Club Group supports local advocacy, service, and nature outings to educate the public and promote governmental policies that protect our planet and its people from impacts of the climate emergency, the plastic pollution crisis and threats to the biodiversity of the ecosystems that sustain us. We advocate for bold systemic changes at the local and state level that will protect the habitat we share – our air, water, land, and wildlife — for future generations. We work toward a just and equitable transition from fossil fuels to clean, renewable energy, for Zero Waste initiatives, for clean transportation for all, and for conservation of our natural places. Find out about local environmental issues and what you can do to help put Prince George’s County on a path to a more sustainable future!

Come celebrate with us at the City of Laurel’s first Sustainable Saturday event – featuring exhibitors, educators and

vendors that support the City’s Bee City USA initiative and other eco-friendly programs!

Sneak preview at who you will see:

* Native Bee Lab and USDA Bee Lab

* Millie Farms and Howard Ecoworks

* P.G. County Master Gardeners

* Sierra Club

* Chesapeake Bay Trust

* Sustainable Maryland, and many more

