Sylvester Stallone leaves fans heartbroken as they miss $750

The US publication reported an email that was sent to disappointed fans, reading: “The reason the photos did not go as planned is that Mr. Stallone had to leave the event earlier than expected and was not feeling 100 percent.

“Our events can be very demanding, we have to respect the celebrities’ wishes at all times.”

Sources close to the actor told TMZ, however, that Sylvester’s contract only committed him to a certain time for the photo-ops and he even stayed longer than he was meant to.

The source is reported to have blamed the event organisers for overselling the amount of packages available during the limited amount of time allotted.