Tennis Legend Bjorn Borg Reacts After Taking a Look at the

Lionel Messi is gearing up for his most-anticipated final against the reigning champions France. It is to be the last World Cup match for the Argentine. He is yet to win the prestigious trophy and is determined to get his hands on it this time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A recent social media post by tennis legend Bjorn Borg, tagging Lionel Messi, has caught the eye of the fans. The tennis legend is happy to have Messi as his supporter after he sees the image of Lionel Messi with special underwear.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What exactly was this social media post on Lionel Messi?

A few days ago, the former world no.1 posted on social media after seeing an image of Lionel Messi with a famous underwear brand underneath. The brand in question is Bjorn Borg. The former tennis legend was quick to respond, “Nice to have a great supporter!” tagging the player on Instagram.

We know Bjorn Borg for his consecutive five Wimbledon titles from 1976 to 1980. He also won six French Open titles, making it 11 Grandslam titles in his career, and is the first men’s tennis player to win 11 Grand Slams in the open era. Borg is also the only men’s player to achieve three Channel Slams (winning Wimbledon and French Open in the same year).

Lionel Messi will play his second FIFA World Cup final today when Argentina takes on France. As many fans anticipate it will be the last World Cup for Messi, the player is determined to win his first-ever trophy. Messi has won everything except the FIFA World Cup. The final against France is his last chance to add the coveted trophy to his glorious cabinet.

Messi is the joint top scorer in this World Cup with Kylian Mbappe and would look to add to the tally and take Argentina home. Meanwhile, tennis legend Bjorn Borg will support Argentina and Messi in the final. Everyone expects the final a closely fought game that will be entertaining.

More about Bjorn Borg’s brand

Bjorn Borg is a Swedish apparel brand named after the legendary tennis player. The products category includes underclothes, shoes, perfumes, glasses, etc. with underclothes the biggest product under the brand.

Tennis: Laver Cup, Sep 23, 2022 London, United Kingdom Bjorn Borg, captain of Team Europe arrives on court for the opening of the Laver Cup tennis event. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports, 23.09.2022 13:06:44, 19096663, tennis, Bjorn Borg, Team Europe PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPeterxvanxdenxBergx 19096663

The Bjorn Borg collection was founded in 1984 that started with sports apparel. It was in 1989; the brand decided to manufacture underwear. It was the first time someone was going for the bold underwear concept, and the brand succeeded. The brand now is successful and has various categories for men and women both. With a vision of becoming the no. 1 fashion brand, Bjorn Borg keeps innovating. They released a new summer collection this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Before the start of the World Cup, the Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal was also in the news for the orange Bjorn Borg underwear. Now, with Messi donning the famous underwear, it will help the brand to gain more popularity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story: Most Shocking Deadline Day Transfers in 2022

Let us know your thoughts on the Instagram post by the Bjorn Borg family on Lionel Messi, wearing the underwear brand.