The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve For The Week Of

Relationships become more serious and committed in the final week of the year.

Four zodiac signs will see their relationships improve the week of December 19 – 25, 2022.

Several planetary aspects of this week’s astrological energy begin with Jupiter, the planet of abundance, shifting into Aries.

This brings freeing energy from the past and an opportunity for connection which will improve your romantic relationship.

Chiron, the wounded healer, the asteroid in charge of your healing, finally turns direct in Aries as well, which means alongside Jupiter, it is about moving into commitment and certainty of your romantic future together.

The Sun also shifts into Capricorn this week, beginning a brand-new zodiac season. Sun in Capricorn is about taking those action steps to create a plan for the path forward.

It helps you look at the pieces of life that often are not seen as overly romantic and allows you to find the space to continue growing together and experiencing the love you share.

The New Moon also occurs in Capricorn this week, allowing you to sow the seeds for whatever you want to plant in terms of stability for your relationship as the new year approaches.

This is the product of healing and being in a place where stability and consistency truly are the sexiest things within a relationship.

The four zodiac signs whose relationships improve for the week of December 19 – 25, 2022

1. Libra

(September 23 – October 22)

The week ahead is going to be amazing when it comes to any romantic relationship. Jupiter moves into Aries while Chiron turns direct within this passionate fire sign. Jupiter is a planet of abundance, luck, and expansion. As it falls into your love and romance sector, it is not only about bringing some positive developments but also a significant commitment.

Chiron is the asteroid known as the wounded healer; as it turns direct in Aries, it brings about some closure or epiphany that helps you move forward in your love life. This is you finally being able to receive what you have always wanted. However, because you were scared or still carrying around wounds, you never allowed yourself to embrace them fully.

Adding to this incredible energy, the Sun moves into Capricorn alongside the New Moon within the same zodiac sign. Capricorn energy rules your home, family, and committed relationship. This energy represents new beginnings regarding who you share your life with and the deeper bond between you. Together, Aries and Capricorn will help you receive the love you’ve always desired and allow it to change your life in the best ways possible.

2. Cancer

(June 21 – July 22)

It has been a long road for you in your romantic relationship. While challenges are always a part of any situation, it is felt lately like one thing after another. You have done a lot of recent growth in how you care for yourself and advocate your needs for others.

Because you value love, partnership, and family, you have held in there, and this week allows you to see why you have. Sun shifts into Capricorn this week alongside the New Moon, also in Capricorn. Capricorn energy is your polarizing sign representing your romantic life. When there is an activity within this zodiac sign, you can expect it to show up in your relationship.

Sun in Capricorn represents actions of some sort that will be taken to bring about stability and commitment. At the same time, the New Moon suggests a new beginning is about to occur here. This could become more serious, moving in together or even a holiday proposal.

Capricorn does not waste time engaging with anything that does not feel stable or like it can last forever. With so much prime energy, it represents a time in your love life when things are about to improve. You will struggle to remember what it took to reach this place.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 – February 18)

In the coming days, you will find the space to create deeper emotional intimacy within your relationship. Jupiter and Chiron in Aries activate themes around communication, while Sun and New Moon in Capricorn help you speak about things you usually may not. Your relationship has not been that bad recently, but it does not mean it cannot improve. You have been working with this energy for a while now, realizing that no matter how great a connection you build, it can continually deepen and improve.

You are completing growth and healing themes from your past, allowing you to see things from a new and exciting perspective. This new awareness lets you understand more of what has gone into building your current relationship so that you can open more excellent communication with your partner.

What you will be sharing is not anything negative but those heartfelt feelings or observations about how valuable and meaningful this relationship has proven to be. Whenever you are vulnerable with your partner, you can create a deeper intimacy within your relationship.

4. Scorpio

(October 23 – November 21)

With the eclipses within your sign and Taurus this year, there has been a strong focus on self-growth and your romantic relationship. This week, Jupiter and Chiron in Aries activate having healthier thoughts and making healthier decisions; you will feel this overflow into your relationship.

Sun and the New Moon in Capricorn activate all aspects of communication. Still, with the Aries energy coming in, it will all be based on mental and emotional health. You can elevate to a new way of being when you have grown and healed certain parts of you that needed the intensity or chaos from unhealthy relationships or even communication styles. Aries and Capricorn energy helps you communicate in the healthiest way possible.

This is a fantastic week if you need to have any important or lingering conversations. As much as it can be scary to have these conversations, they also help improve a relationship and give it a greater sense of long-term stability. If things have felt uncomfortable and strained lately, this is the week you have been hoping for that big turnaround.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.