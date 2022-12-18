Categories
The best agriculture & environment stories in West Texas of 2022


Howdy, y’all!

I’m Brandi D. Addison, the regional agriculture and natural resources reporter for the USA TODAY network in West Texas, covering all things from the earth to the sky. And this week’s round-up features my favorite stories I wrote from this year.

Although my portfolio of works isn’t large in quantity (because I moved back to the South Plains and joined the newsroom in June), there are a lot of stories I’m proud to share.

Alvin Davis was inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame in 2010.

Rodeo legend Alvin Davis died at age 94, leaving behind an impeccable legacy on both the cowboy community and West Texas.

Over the years, halls of fame, ranching institutions and leaders in his many areas of interest praised Davis for his contributions to ranching, rodeo and the cowboy culture.

His hard-worked efforts earned him the opportunity to become the first inductee to the Texas Tech Rodeo Hall of Fame and an inductee of the Texas Rodeo Hall of Fame, which honors individuals “dedicated to preserving the history and heritage of the Texas rodeo cowboy, while also promoting the future of rodeo in Texas and beyond.”

He was also named into the 4-H Hall of Fame in 2010.

Read the story:“Mr. Cowboy Culture”: Rodeo, ranching legend Alvin Davis praised for impact on West Texas

Six-year-old Bodie Simmons rides Weeman during the Lubbock Stockyards' final livestock auction, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

It was evident by the auctioneer’s confident composure that it wasn’t his first rodeo. But Saturday was still a key moment in Lance Folsom’s career rendering his final time to call an auction on the Lubbock Stockyards grounds.

“One-hundred … two-hundred … three-hundred,” Folsom said with a booming voice between bouts of rapid sputters that presumably no one in the crowded audience could decipher. “Sold!”





