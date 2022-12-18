The Blacklist’s Chin Han shares cryptic season 10 filming update

NBC’s thrilling crime drama The Blacklist will finally return for its milestone 10th season in February next year. Now, actor Chin Han who stars as Wujing has seemingly confirmed the end of production – at least on his part – on Instagram.

After much speculation about the show coming to an end, The Blacklist was officially renewed for another season in early 2022.

The series follows prolific criminal Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington (played by James Spader) after he mysteriously handed himself to the police despite evading arrest for over 20 years.

Red was able to gain immunity as he agreed to help the FBI task force take down other most wanted fugitives.

He successfully did so using a list he compiled after working alongside some of the most dangerous criminals across the world.

