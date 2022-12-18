The diet shown to ‘successfully’ help type 2 diabetes – new study

Researchers found that people on the low-carbohydrate, high fat diet lowered their haemoglobin A1c levels (average blood sugar levels) by 0.59 percent compared to those on the high-carbohydrate, low fat diet.

Those following the low carb diet also saw a greater reduction in body fat and waist circumference.

First study author and PhD student at the University of Southern Denmark, Camilla Dalby Hansen, said the diet had the potential to be “successful” as participants were left feeling “full” by this diet.

Speaking in Medical News Today, she said: “We were very surprised to see that participants on the (low-carbohydrate, high-fat) diet improved their glycemic control by 9.5 millimoles per litre (mmol/mol) (0.88 percent) and lost 5.5 kilograms even though they were eating the same amount of calories as they were used to.

