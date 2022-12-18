These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Florida | Travel Maven

The Sunshine State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it “the best” is no easy feat, but that’s exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.

Photo byArman Robeel/Unsplash

The article published earlier this year highlights the best pancakes in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is The Pancakery.

The Pancakery opened back in 2011 in the northern Florida city of Destin. After much success, the restaurant has been able to open a second location down the coast in Panama City Beach.

This cozy cafe is popular for breakfast and its menu features a pretty extensive list of sweet and savory options from house-made crepes to eggs benedict topped with crabmeat.

While there is so much to choose from on this menu, the real star of the show here is, of course, their giant gourmet pancakes.

The Pancakery features 12 different specialty pancakes that include pancakes infused with bacon, pancakes topped with blueberry compote, and for the sweet tooths, pancakes dressed in chocolate syrup, powdered sugar, and whipped cream.

The restaurant also offers a build-your-own pancake option with 7 different fillings and 11 different toppings to choose from.

The Pancakery is open every day of the week from 7 am until 2 pm. To learn more about The Pancakery and its menu, be sure to check their official site here or Facebook page here.

Address: 960 Highway 98 East, Suite 104, Destin, FL 32541 & 13800 Panama City Beach Pkwy #110, Panama City Beach, FL 32407