This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Florida | Travel Maven

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Florida. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you’re looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

The Linger Lodge in Bradenton is one of those places. Locally owned and operated since 1945, a trip here is definitely bucket-list worthy.

The Linger Lodge is an RV Park and restaurant located in the middle of a swamp. While this location sounds less than ideal for a meal, we promise this quirky restaurant is a great place to dine

The theme here can best be described as a cozy restaurant that features live music, jungle views and some strane menu items.

Here you’ll find vintage license plates and taxidermy covering the walls, a friendly staff, and a few entrees that are not for the faint of heart or those who get easily squeamish.

The weirdest might be the fresh frog legs or alligator bites.

The restaurant also offers a gator burger, alligator chowder, and a special gumbo that is a medley of sausage, chicken thigh meat, and an assortment of spices and vegetables.

The drinks at Linger Lodge are equally as intriguing. Order from a list of strange names that include the Swamp Water, Snake Bite, or River Otter–a cocktail that contains Malibu rum, vanilla vodka, blue curacao, lemonade, simple syrup, and a splash of Sprite…yum.

If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind spot that is truly Florida, look no further than the Linger Lodge. The restaurant is open every day of the week besides Monday and Tuesday from 11:30 am until 9 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official Facebook page here.

Address: 7205 85th St Ct E, Bradenton, FL 34202.