Tom Cruise Freefalls Out of Airplane in New ‘Mission: Impossible’

Tom Cruise is capping off a great year with an even better video — showing the dude dropping like a rock out of an airplane … yet another teaser to his latest action flick.

The legendary actor posted the stunning footage Sunday, where we see him sitting on the edge of what looks like a biplane next to director Christopher McQuarrie — who’s helming these next couple of ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies and has cameo’d in all these wild clips.

Tom gives thanks to all the moviegoers who hit theaters this year — especially as it pertains to his blockbuster smash hit, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ — and says he hopes they do the same for his next two movies, “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning’ Pt. 1 and 2.

Suddenly, McQuarrie tells him they’re running short on time and have to get this shot … which prompts Tom to bid him farewell and fall backwards, without so much as a flinch.

What happens next is something to behold … a close-up shot showing TC casually freefalling. He continues to talk to the cam, saying it’s the honor of a lifetime to continue to entertain audiences on the big screen. Eventually, he breaks from the camera and falls further.

Ya gotta imagine he’s gonna activate his parachute at some point … but we never see it happen on the screen, leaving us on a literal cliffhanger.

I just really love Tom Cruise okay pic.twitter.com/DTDk5erIsR — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) September 5, 2022

@StephenSeanFord

Between this and the airplane nosedive he was riding passenger to a while back … it’s hard to say which is the crazier stunt. In any case, it’s clear Tom’s still doing all his own work.