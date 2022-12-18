Too Hot To Handle’s Creed claims he was ‘unaware’ of ‘deep

Netflix’s hit dating series Too Hot To Handle made its comeback to screens with a dramatic fourth season, which saw 10 contestants battle temptation for a genuine connection. However, Creed McKinnon found himself in a tough love triangle between Sophie Stonehouse and Flavia Laos.

The 10 singles from across the world arrived at the Caribbean villa under the guise of a new dating show, Wild Love and were taken aback to learn they were really on Too Hot To Handle.

Once the contestants began making their steamy connections, the show’s virtual assistant Lana was unveiled with a host of new rules.

For the chance of taking home a cash prize of $200,000 (£163,548), the singles were forced to practice abstinence.

This meant kissing, heavy petting, sex, or solo-self-gratification of any kind was not permitted and the cast would be fined for any rules broken.

