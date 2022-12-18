Too Hot To Handle’s Ethan speaks on his ‘tough’ brutal rejection

Ethan then set his sights on Hawaiian-born Brittan Byrd, who was initially linked to James Pendergrass.

When the cracks in their romance were revealed, Ethan made his moves and had her in his bed by the end of the day.

He explained: “When I came in, I’ve seen Brittan pretty much straight away. I just can’t keep my eyes off her.”

However, they too struggled to connect on an emotional level and after she patched things with James, Ethan was also sent packing.

Too Hot To Handle season 4 is available to stream on Netflix.