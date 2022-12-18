Top Apple deals on Amazon that you can get by Christmas





Plenty of Apple deals arrive by Christmas.





Christmas is right around the corner, and many last-minute shoppers struggle to find the best deals that arrive before the holiday. We’ve got you covered with these fantastic Apple deals that arrive before Christmas.

Amazon continues to offer many best-of-the-web discounts on Apple products, knocking up to $200 off iPads, Macs, accessories and more. Shop these great deals, and with various shipping options, you can get these gifts before Christmas. Please note, delivery dates can fluctuate rapidly, so be sure to check estimated arrival times for your specific location.