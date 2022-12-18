Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Startups

Researchers have noted that Austrian talent has increasingly gained attention from Silicon Valley tech corporations in prior years, leading to local AI operations at Amazon, Meta (Facebook), and Snap. The initial wave of AI Hubs launched primarily focused on doing AI research in Austria with the help of local expertise and little involvement with the neighborhood.

This trend gained traction over the last year, resulting in the development of AI Centers of Excellence, the establishment of AI businesses’ European offices, and the incorporation of foreign startups in Austria.

Here are some of the cool artificial intelligence startups/businesses that are innovating the Artificial Intelligence market in various ways, but they are all outstanding businesses worth following.

Meet Hailo-8™: An AI Processor That Uses Computer Vision For Multi-Camera Multi-Person Re-Identification (Sponsored)

Adverity

Adverity, founded in 2015, assesses and visualizes expenses, performance, and returns. They also identify anomalies and suggest the best money to spend on each marketing channel. The product suite is utilized by well-known companies like Red Bull, IKEA, and Zurich Insurance and is accessible to agencies, brands, and e-commerce providers.

The program integrates campaign data from hundreds of data sources, including LinkedIn, Google Ads, and Facebook, before sending the findings to business management systems via native connectors.

Robart

The business, established in 2009, provides full AI navigation solutions for mobile robots, including hardware, software, and connected IoT applications. Robots can map a whole home, categorize it into rooms, design particular cleaning procedures, identify deviations like an open window, learn user patterns, and adjust to changes in these habits with Robart’s algorithms.

Your robotic vacuum, for instance, will know when the kids are sleeping and won’t annoy them. Alternatively, it will detect when the home should be secured and vacant, and if any doors are left unlocked, it will notify the owner or security services. The AI algorithms also enable the housekeeper to function as a personal assistant and proactively inquire about owners’ routines, such as the ideal time to offer tea. Major electronics producers like Rowenta and Kärcher use Robart’s algorithms.

Cortical.io

The firm, founded in 2011, provides free access to rudimentary tools like term disambiguation, text comparison, and keyword extraction on its website. It charges for its contract intelligence and customer support intelligence products. The former claims that by automatically extracting entities and provisions, identifying risk exposures, and gaining additional insights from business contracts, the time required for large-scale contract analysis would be reduced by 80%. The latter reduces the time needed to fulfill requests by 70% by building a knowledge base from corporate papers, prior help cases, and technical guides to deliver prompt and correct responses to customer support questions. Additionally, Cortical may leverage its engine to develop specific use cases, such as monitoring social media, forensic text analytics, and compliance.

Medicus AI

Medicus AI developed a medical app that explains and analyzes blood tests and medical reports and gives customers individualized healthcare recommendations in line with its results. The company was founded in 2015. Diagnostic laboratories, insurance companies, clinics, and pharmaceutical firms are a few of the startup’sstartup’s clients. Medicus AI supports these healthcare facilities’ interactions with patients by providing simple-to-understand health reports, guiding patients through disease treatment and prevention, and remotely monitoring patient behavior to enhance long-term health outcomes. The app’s so-called “medical reasoning engine” simulates physicians’ identical process to analyze a patient’s health data by drawing on 1,500 different sources of credible medical literature. Basic services are available to users without charge, and the firm plans to provide premium features for a nominal monthly membership price. The software is accessible in Arabic, French, German, and English.

Semanticlabs

Semanticlabs creates tools for large-scale data analyses, such as semantic algorithms. The company has developed out-of-the-box solutions for collaborative document management, automated tagging, and topic extraction from text using techniques for natural language processing. The boutique company works on a wide range of projects for startups and institutions, including document management applications, media monitoring systems, social interaction platforms, and online banking platforms. Customers include Kronen Zeitung, the largest newspaper in Austria, and Erste Group, one of the largest financial service providers in Central and Eastern Europe. They started in 2005.

Scarletred

Scarletred develops remote skin imaging and analysis technologies for various skin disorders. The company was founded in 2014. The platform comprises a web tool for picture processing, an iOS app, and a skin patch that calibrates photographs for different light and distance situations. Patients upload a photo of the region being examined and their skin tag to their healthcare provider’s online portal using the iOS app. The automated skin area analysis is then performed by the web-based analytical platform using computer vision.

The platform can distinguish between 3,000 distinct skin conditions, such as eczema, psoriasis, and chronic wounds, impacting almost 400 million people globally. Large-scale clinical trials and remote diagnostics are included in the application cases range. Real-time image analysis and automation handle 90% of data processing, which results in cheaper costs.

Ares Genetics

A 2017 startup that creates AI-based DNA tests for diagnosing and treating infectious diseases. The startup’sstartup’s engine identifies and verifies antibiotic and other antimicrobial resistance indicators in contagious illnesses, enabling precise therapy with the appropriate drug and creating new, powerful medications. A worldwide database of genetic antibiotic resistance markers that is constantly updated serves as assistance for the decision-making process.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, 10 million human deaths per year may be used to calculate the cost of illnesses developing antibiotic resistance. Ares’ goal is to reduce this number. Currently, the business offers testing services for broad studies on infectious diseases, enables the creation of epidemiology tools, and allows the monitoring of newly developing antibiotic resistance across time and geography. The firm intends to provide test kits for single-patient diagnostics that will be utilized in labs all over the globe and have a turnaround time of fewer than six hours in the next stage of development.

Emotion3D

Emotion3D has developed solutions for 3D environment mapping and interaction since its founding in 2010. The business simulates and visualizes 3D scenes using computer vision, other sensor technologies, and machine learning while comprehending human gestures and biometrics. The automotive and industrial robotics sectors employ Emotion3D’s solutions for gesture control, environment analysis, and in-car passenger monitoring. Typically, the business adapts its algorithms to fit each use case and co-manages these projects with customers. The firm has a foothold in Silicon Valley and has collaborated with companies including Intel, BMW, and Nvidia.

Ettico

The artificial intelligence business Ettico is next on our list of promising Austrian companies to watch. Many other names are used to refer to it, including ettico, ettico laboratories, ettico tech, ettico group, etti.co. The firm provides AI to its clients so they may apply it in their companies to drive development. It advertises this technology as “no-code,” implying that anybody may use it without much computer coding training or expertise. The goal of AI is to increase income and make the platform simpler for consumers of enterprises. Alexander Eckhart launched the Austrian business in 2021.

Audvice

Audvice is another technology company to keep an eye on in Austria this year. Businesses may exchange information online using the portal audvice. The ability to transmit information orally distinguishes it from other communication methods. Voice recordings allow coworkers to speak more casually and understand each other better. This kind of communication will enable messages to be exchanged and received instantly and is intended to be more effective.

The team now consists of one to 10 people, and the business was started in 2018 by Sophie Bolzer. The headquarters of Audvice is situated in Salzburg, Austria, near Puch Bei Hallein. This Austrian firm has completed many investment rounds with six investors, including pre-seed and seed rounds.

Neoom group

A clean technology startup from Austria is called Neoom group. The business is attempting to use cleaner, more sustainable energy sources to address the issues we face. Any problems that develop, such as the swings in the amount of energy available, must be addressed since we are switching from conventional to renewable energy sources. Battery storage solutions from Neoom Group are affordable, secure, and useful.

Neoom Group employs 51 and 100 people at its headquarters in Freistadt, Oberosterreich, Austria.

Inoqo

Another clean technology business, Inoqo, will be on the list of startups to watch in Austria. In 2020, the company was created by Bernhard Schandl, Doris Wimmer, Elisa Gramlich, Helene Saurais, Markus Linder, and Simon Haberfellner. Inoqo helps its users become more ecologically aware by working in the green technology, applications, and sustainability industries. Users of the company’s mobile app may keep track of the environmental effect of their food purchases. By offering alternatives, the system may calculate the amount of CO2 generated by the food being purchased and actively assist the customer in lowering their carbon footprint.

Metriox

Metriox is a startup firm based in Austria that operates in green technology, big data, fleet management, software, and public transportation. The organization attempts to transform data into information and digitize items so that companies may increase customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. The tools they provide may also swiftly identify flaws, allowing you to correct them before clients notice. Michael Stark launched the Austrian company in 2018.

Green4Cities GmbH

Green4Cities GmbH (or simply Green4Cities) is well recognized among Austrian startups creating green infrastructure. Doris Schnepf was one of the co-founders of Green4Cities, which was established in 2014. The business is active in the environmental engineering, clean technology, and green technology sectors. Green4Cities creates original ideas for product infrastructure and planning services and designs and develops plans for municipal infrastructure. Some of the company’s consulting initiatives, intended to lead our communities towards a more sustainable future, reflect an almost utopian vision.

Tausendundein Dach

Another Austrian digital startup to keep an eye on this year is Tausendundein Dach, which works in the clean technology, renewable energy, B2B, and solar sectors. Tausendundein Dach has been striving to install solar systems on 1001 rooftops. Along with installing solar systems, the organization also assists with economic counsel, planning, building, and marketing.

Tausendundein Dach now employs somewhere between eleven and fifty people. Martin Lackner and Cornelia Daniel created the company, commonly known as Dachgold, in 2014. With the assistance of Tausendundein Dach, a more sustainable future is possible.

Knoyd

Knoyd is the following on our list of Austrian startups. This business specializes in big data, artificial intelligence, and educational technologies. Knoyd is collaborating with both sides of the data science sector to bridge the gap between experts and businesses. Both job seekers searching for positions in data science and companies wishing to use data science solutions in their operations may utilize Knoyd. The firm provides various solutions to boost profit, such as auto pricing software. Juraj Kapasny and Lukas Toma launched the business in 2015.

hi.health

Hi.health is the next company to keep an eye on. Although it focuses primarily on the health care, insurance, and information technology sectors, this is another one of the many fantastic fintech Austrian businesses. The business provides its clients with a secure internet website or mobile app to view medical bills. Numerous clients of hi.health already has private healthcare insurance. Sebastian Gruber and Fredrik Debong established hi.health in 2019.

Finabro

Another fintech and financial services firm based in Austria is Finabro. Finabro provides a platform for its users to save money and make investments. According to the requirements and preferences of the consumer, the website may customize investments in a secure and “tax-optimized method.” It is intended to be a practical solution for people to make and save money. Oliver Lintner and Sren Obling established Finabro in 2016.

ready2order

Ready2order is the next Austrian startup to watch. This firm offers a platform for business owners in the software, fintech, financial services, and mobile payments industries. The platform provides POS (point of sale) services for small enterprises to reduce administrative costs. Small firms may better manage their own money thanks to this software, which makes it an appealing method to operate and conduct business. In 2015, ready2order was formed by Christoph Zhu, Christopher Fuchs, Markus Bernhart, and Markus Tscheik.

Investory

A business called Investory offers its clients an investment platform. The firm provides a platform for investor interactions that let customers base investment choices on facts. It also helps other Austrian entrepreneurs by making it simpler to get finance and providing investors with additional details about the available businesses. A basic edition is also free for those just getting started. The company was started in 2016 by Guillermo Falco and Florian Tausend.

Greenpass

A SaaS (software as a service) platform called Greenpass serves the clean technology and architectural industries. This Austrian firm is one to keep an eye on since it offers urban planning and design to make cities more “climate resilient.” Greenpass is an all-in-one platform that allows access to all components of the planning for green infrastructure from a single location, streamlining the procedure. Greenpass was co-founded in 2016 by Peter KÜsters.

kontractory

kontractory is the next Austrian startup on the list. The business sells software for the legal industry. The software lets users tell customers about offers and establish contracts quickly and easily. Kontractory works in the legal technology sector. Law and IT integration involves putting the legal industry online, digitizing it, and removing obstacles. Kontractory was created in 2020 by Lukas Leys.

Notarity

Another one of the numerous Austrian companies active in the legal software and technology sectors is Notarity. Additionally, it functions in the SaaS and internet industries. For entirely digital engagement with notaries, this tool was designed with ease of use in mind. Publicly appointed officials known as notaries (or a notary) can serve as unbiased witnesses when legal papers are signed. This firm enables customers to annotate documents digitally, so they may do it whenever and wherever it’s convenient. Notoriety was formed in 2021 by Jakobus Schuster and Alexander Boris Gugler.

JENTIS

One more of the several Austrian companies to keep an eye on is JENTIS. JENTIS was established in 2020 by Christian Kletzander, Klaus Müller, Robert Nachbargauer, Thomas Tauchner, and Walter Parigger. It works in the business intelligence, analytics, big data, cloud, and digital marketing sectors. Data professionals and business experts developed JENTIS to reinvent server-side data tracking. The business is said to be addressing data concerns while establishing new benchmarks for data security.

Don’t forget to join our Reddit page and discord channel, where we share the latest AI research news, cool AI projects, and more.

Note: We tried our best to feature the cool AI startups, but if we missed anything, then please feel free to reach out at Asif@marktechpost.com



