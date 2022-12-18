Top tips for gifting well this Christmas without giving it all to

With Christmas fast approaching, some people will be considering giving gifts not just to family members, but potentially to charities as well. Britons could do more to maximise the impact of charitable gifting, without giving it all to the taxman according to Andrew Evans, philanthropy adviser at Equilibrium Financial Planning. He shared his top tips for gifting well this festive season.
While Christmas may be a good time for giving, kindhearted Britons are being reminded to make use of all the tax breaks available to them.
When it comes to not giving all one’s money to HMRC, experts are reminding taxpayers to opt for gift aid when gifting to charities this Christmas.
At the same time, it’s not uncommon for people to make a donation in their will so they their loved ones can avoid paying inheritance tax.
Giving money to charity in a will could reduce the amount of tax paid by the rest of your estate so one’s family can get the most out of their inheritance.
He continued: “If it does you can visit the Charity Commission’s website to find out information such as who the charity’s trustees are, how much senior staff are paid and their published accounts.”
However, the expert said smaller or newer charities may be just as worthy causes and shouldn’t be automatically overlooked.
It’s also worth considering a Donor Advised Fund (DAF) – a charity that distributes funds in accordance with the wishes of those who make donations.
He explained: “It’s simpler than setting up your own charitable foundation and allows you to plan donations over a prolonged period.”
He continued: “This is because when you give money to charity your taxable income is reduced by the amount you chose to gift.
“For those earning between £50,000 – £60,000 or over £100,000, a charitable donation may mean your income falls below the tax threshold, meaning that valuable benefits can be retained or reinstated.
“Gift Aid also has benefits for your tax bill, as well as for your chosen cause. For every £1 that you give, charities can claim 25p back from the government.
“If you are a higher-rate or additional-rate taxpayer, you can also claim back 20 or 25 percent of the donation respectively via a tax return.”
