Top tips for gifting well this Christmas without giving it all to

While Christmas may be a good time for giving, kindhearted Britons are being reminded to make use of all the tax breaks available to them.

When it comes to not giving all one’s money to HMRC, experts are reminding taxpayers to opt for gift aid when gifting to charities this Christmas.

At the same time, it’s not uncommon for people to make a donation in their will so they their loved ones can avoid paying inheritance tax.

Giving money to charity in a will could reduce the amount of tax paid by the rest of your estate so one’s family can get the most out of their inheritance.

