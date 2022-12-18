‘Total disgrace’ as hundreds of British troops and families

The chairman of the UK’s parliamentary Defence Select Committee has said it is a “total disgrace” that British troops and their families have been left without hot water and heating. His comments come in the wake of an explosive investigative article by the Mail on Sunday, highlighting the dire conditions faced by military personnel in their rundown army homes. According to the article, hundreds of British soldiers along with their families have been left to freeze during the country’s cold snap as they await urgent repairs to their dilapidated accommodation.

Many of the homes have had no heat or water for weeks on end, as soldiers struggle to keep their families warm and safe.

To help the families survive the subarctic conditions, the Army has handed out sleeping bags.

Tobias Ellwood, the Tory MP for Bournemouth East, called the news “shocking” and a “total disgrace”.

He tweeted: “A total disgrace to learn 100s of British troops & families are without heating & hot water.

“They are told instead to use Army sleeping bags to stay warm this winter.

“We call on them to step in during the strikes – but fail to provide basic standards in MOD-run accommodation. Shocking.”

