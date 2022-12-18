



President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his appeal to Western leaders to provide Ukraine with a “reliable air defense shield” after a barrage of Russian missile strikes. In his nightly address, Zelensky said that when Ukraine’s skies are protected, “the main form of Russian terror — missile terror — will become simply impossible.” The death toll from an attack Friday on his hometown, Kryvyi Rih, rose to four on Saturday after a toddler was pulled from the rubble. Dozens were wounded, according to local officials.

Zelensky said his government is preparing several proposals to strengthen “all the countries of Europe,” ahead of a meeting Monday of the leaders of Britain, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Iceland, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

The situation is made even more stark as they prepare to celebrate Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, in intermittent darkness due to blackouts caused by Russia’s barrage of airstrikes, write Jeff Stein and John Hudson.

Michael Brodsky, the Israeli ambassador to Ukraine, acknowledged the frustration of some Ukrainian Jews but stressed Israel’s security ties to Russia create limits that cannot be overcome. The Kremlin allows Israeli aircraft to target Iranian arms shipments over Russian-controlled airspace in Syria, which Israel regards as critical to its national defense.

“No government in Israel is going to jeopardize this interest for anybody else, including the Ukrainians,” Brodsky said in an interview. Unlike the United States and Europe, Brodsky pointed out, Israel is not part of NATO. “Our situation is much more fragile.”