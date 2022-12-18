President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his appeal to Western leaders to provide Ukraine with a “reliable air defense shield” after a barrage of Russian missile strikes. In his nightly address, Zelensky said that when Ukraine’s skies are protected, “the main form of Russian terror — missile terror — will become simply impossible.” The death toll from an attack Friday on his hometown, Kryvyi Rih, rose to four on Saturday after a toddler was pulled from the rubble. Dozens were wounded, according to local officials.