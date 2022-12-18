Ukraine shoots down Russian missile with nothing but machine gun

A Ukrainian soldier shot down a Russian cruise missile with nothing but a machine gun.

The remarkable incident happened on Friday, during yet another Russian air assault on cities throughout the country.

“Kipesh”, a Ukrainian Territorial Defence volunteer, was stationed in a small suburb just outside Kyiv, when he spotted the incoming missile.

Using a mounted machine gun, he shot down the rocket, which crashed into a nearby field.

A fellow soldier told the local news outlet Obozrevatel: “When he fired, green sparks went off the missile.

“It started to spin, tilted on its tail and tumbled down.”

The unit’s commander, who goes by the name “Hera”, added: “It’s almost impossible to hit a missile with a machine gun but it was done.”

FOLLOW BELOW FOR LATEST UPDATES